Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Features and More

Realme launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds in India in what seems like a reply to Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S. The new Realme Buds Q come with a similar in-ear design having silicon tips at the end, a pill-shaped charging case, and are extremely lightweight.

REALME BUDS Q FEATURES

The company says that the Buds Q have been designed by French artist Jose Levy and insist that they are built in a way so you can use them all day. Each earbud is said be as light as an A4 sheet of paper, which means they don't stress your ears all that much. They are also IPX4 rated so they can withstand sweat or light water splashes. Realme will be offering the earbuds in three colours- Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White.

The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic boost bass drivers and also make use of Realme's Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) solution to further improve the bass levels. There is support for AAC high quality audio, as well as touch controls. While you can completely customise the gestures, by default double tapping on either of the earbuds lets you answer calls and play or pause music. triple tapping will skip to the next song, and pressing and holding both the earbuds will enable the Gaming Mode.

The Gaming Mode basically turns on the low-latency mode for improved audio and video sync when playing games on your smartphone. According to Realme, by enabling this the latency is reduced by as much as 51 percent bringing it down to 119ms.

The charging case has been inspired by the shape of a pebble and comes with a single microUSB port for charging. There is an LED indicator on the case to indicate the charging. The case does support 30W wired charging, although it won’t be easy to find microUSB charger with such high speeds. The earbuds can be charged in about two hours and the case also takes about the same time. The earbuds are said to offer a battery life of 4.5 hours while listening to music, and a total of 20 hours with the charging case.

PRICE

The Realme Buds Q are priced at Rs 1,999 in India and will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Realme.com. The first flash sale is scheduled for July 1 at 12PM IST.

