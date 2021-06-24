Realme Buds Q2 Launched in India With Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Drivers: Price, Specs and More

Realme today launched the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India. Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer also launched its latest truly wireless earbuds - the Realme Buds Q2. The Realme Buds Q2 have been launched with features like Active Noise Cancellation, 88ms low latency, 10mm drivers, 28 hours of battery backup and more. The TWS earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 2,499 and will go on sale on June 30, at 12PM (noon) IST. The Realme Buds Q2 will go on sale on realme.com, Amazon, and other offline retailers. The earbuds have been launched in two colour options - active black and calm grey.

The Realme Buds Q2 are powered by Realme’s R2 Intelligent Noise Cancellation Chip. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation that enables up to 25dB noise reduction. There is also dual mic noise cancellation for calls. The Realme Buds Q2 come with 10mm dynamic drivers that enable bass boost. There is also a transparency mode to hear ambient noises. The Realme Buds Q2 has up to 88ms of low latency for a smoother gaming experience and have 28 hours of combined battery life. The earbuds also come with IPX5 water resistance and can charge for up to 3 hours of playback time in just 15 minutes.

The Realme Buds Q2 will add to Realme’s vast line up of true wireless earbuds that includes Realme Buds Air 2, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Air Neo, and the Realme Buds Air.

