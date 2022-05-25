Realme Buds Q2s Review: Read This Before You Spend Rs 1,999

Realme has launched its latest TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Q2s to target entry-level TWS users in India. The Realme Buds Q2s has been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The company aims to provide TWS earbuds at the cost of good wired earphones, and offer a certain amount of quality while at it. The Realme Q2s come with 10mm dynamic drivers for bass, passive noise isolation, and have a sober design that will go well with most users.

REALME BUDS Q2s DESIGN

The Realme Buds Q2s have a pill-shaped charging case, and the buds are in-ear and have no stem. We got the green colour, which looked rather nice with its pastel-like finish and slightly tinted transparent lid. The earbuds are also lightweight and fit your pocket. The base of the charging case is matte finish, but the lid is transparent and seems like it will scratch, but it doesn’t as easily as it seems. The charging case is magnetic, and the buds fit in easily in the case as well.

In your ear as well, the Realme Buds Q2s fit quite well and don’t seem to get off even while running. You will have to select the eartips that will fit your ear best. But once you do, the Realme Buds Q2s fit quite snug inside your ear. There are touch controls, and sadly, like other Realme TWS earbuds, there is no control for volume here as well.

Realme Buds Q2s audio quality and performance

In terms of audio quality, the Realme Buds Q2s give you a better audio quality than you would expect. The 10mm are similar sized than the higher priced Realme Buds Air 3, but these are tuned differently and the audio quality is not as detailed or premium as on the Relalme Buds Air 3. The audio quality matters a lot on the fit on the Realme Buds Q2s as well. When I put them in my ear with a smaller (default size) eartip, the audio quality lacked quality and bass. It is with the proper fit and seal, the actual audio quality comes, and it is pretty decent for a Rs 1,999 TWS earbud. The bass is punchy, and there is sufficient detail to hear your favourite songs during a workout session.

There is no active noise cancellation, but the Realmle Buds Q2s seal outside noise quite well, if it fits well in your ear. Keep the volume at a higher level, and you’ll hardly hear anything on a normal day in your office or at home.

The mic on the Realme Buds Q2s is decent quality, but only in some apps. For example, during WhatsApp video calls, I was really struggling to get my voice through, while in apps like Google Meet or Zoom, the mic worked perfectly well. During normal calls also, the mic was working fine most of the time, but here as well, I struggled a few times.

Realme Buds Q2s verdict

If you are looking for a budget TWS earbud with good sound quality, then the Realm Buds Q2s offer a lot for the Rs 1,999 price tag. They look pretty and don’t feel cheap in terms of build quality. The mic, however, is not the best and if you do a lot of WhatsApp calls, it might just annoy you after a point. Apart from the mic, the Realme Buds Q2s perform quite well on all aspects.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.