Realme C-Series Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Coming to India, Could It Be Realme C25?

Realme India is teasing the arrival of a new smartphone as a part of its affordable C-series. As per an image shared by Realme India and Europe chief Madhav Sheth, the upcoming smartphone features a waterdrop-notch style display and a 6,000mAh battery, although its exact availability date remains unclear. Interestingly, Realme recently launched the Realme C25 in Indonesia that too features the same battery and display tech, as teased by Sheth. Notable tipster Mukul Sharma had also claimed via a video that the Realme C25 would launch in India in April. Realme launched the Realme C21 in select markets in March, but the smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese tech company is yet to share more details over the upcoming smartphone.

If the Realme C25 is indeed coming to India, we can expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs 15,000-bracket. The smartphone is currently available in Indonesia for a starting price of Rs 11,500 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The India variant will also likely be similar to the global model. In terms of specifications, the Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-Nano SIM cards.

The triple rear camera system comes in a square-shaped module that houses the 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. The camera app on the Realme C25 comes bundled with modes like HDR, panoramic view, portrait, time-lapse, slo-mo, nightscape, and more. The primary camera is capable of recording Full-HD video at 60fps.

Guys, can you C what is hidden in this photo?RT and reply with your comments. pic.twitter.com/2Ey0n3rYxA — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 29, 2021

Other notable features on the Realme C25 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Realme claims that the battery can run for an entire day with standard usage. The phone also supports Super Power Saving Mode and has a fingerprint scanner at the back.