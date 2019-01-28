Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has today announced new variants for its entry-level handset, the Realme C1. The original C1 was announced with 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage. The company is now offering a 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant and a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for consumers.The new variants are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 respectively. Both the variants will be available as FlipkartUnique starting February 15. Apart from the new RAM and storage options, the handset is basically the same handset that launched last year.It runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and features a dual-camera at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front there is a 5-megapixel sensor and comes with features like portrait mode, PDAF, and AI Beauty feature.There’s a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) notched display which is said to offer 360 nits of brightness and an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 with ColorOS 5.1 on top. Other features include dual-SIM functionality, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.