Realme C11, 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India: All Details Here

Realme has introduced a new budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, for the Indian smartphone market. The key highlights of the Realme C11 smartphone include a dual rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver over 30 hours of talk time on a single charge and reverse charging support.

REALME C11 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio, in the presence of a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Realme C11 rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C11 features a 5-megapixel selfie lens with f/2.4 sensor. The smartphone runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 while connectivity features include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Rich Green and Rich Grey.

REALME C11 PRICE

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 which seems to be in line with the Malaysian price of MYR 429. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 22 at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme India's website.

REALME 30W DART CHARGE POWER BANK

Alongside the new Realme C11, the company also introduced a new power bank which seems quite interesting. The new 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank looks similar to the company's previous 10,000mAh power bank offering. However, this one comes offers compatibility with Dart Charge, VOOC, SuperVOOC, Quick Charge, AFC as well as USB Power Delivery. This technically means that apart from Realme it can fast charge Oppo and OnePlus devices at 30W. the power bank comes with both USB-A and USB-C charging ports and 15 layers of charging protection. The USB-C port is said to support 30W output as well as output. It is also said to come with a low-current mode to charge all smaller devices like Bluetooth headphones and other IoT products. Since the power bank supports USB-PD it can even charge laptops that come with 30W USB-C charging port.

Priced at Rs 1,999 the new 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank will be available starting July 21.