Realme C11 Leaked Teaser Reveals MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras and More

Realme C11, an upcoming smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has been making the rounds on social media of late. Some new details have emerged, revealing what to expect from the device, hinting at the possible specifications and design as well. As per a leaked poster on Twitter, the Realme C11 smartphone is expected to feature a nightscape dual camera, backed by a large 5000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch mini-drop notch display.

Interestingly, last week, Realme took on Facebook to reveal that it will soon roll out the unannounced MediaTek Helio G35 chipset in one of its upcoming smartphones but didn't furbish more details on the same. Having said that, if the Realme C11 gets launched with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, it will be the world's first-ever smartphone to run on it.

The leaked image on Twitter also reveals the speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack, and charging port of the upcoming Realme C11 smartphone. Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, the Realme C11 will not sport a fingerprint scanner on the back and it will not have an in-display scanner as well. The Realme C11 has already been cleared by several certification databases including NBTC certification listing with model number RMX2185. Besides, the phone is likely to be launch in green and grey colour options. However, the Realme C11 doesn't have a release date yet, but it could launch in Malaysia first followed by others including India.