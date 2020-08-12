Realme C11 Sale Today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Features and More

Realme's new budget-friendly smartphone is going on sale today. The C11 was announced last month and the smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver over 30 hours of talk time on a single charge and reverse charging support.

The handset is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model which is priced at Rs 7,499. The sale will begin at 12PM through Flipkart and Realme’s website. Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 30 on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, and Rs 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cash back for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users as well as no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

REALME C11 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio, in the presence of a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Realme C11 rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C11 features a 5-megapixel selfie lens with f/2.4 sensor.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 while connectivity features include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Rich Green and Rich Grey.