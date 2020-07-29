Realme C11 Sale Today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Features and More

The new budget-friendly smartphone from Realme, is going on sale today. The C11 was announced earlier this month and the key highlights of the smartphone include a dual rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver over 30 hours of talk time on a single charge and reverse charging support.

The handset is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model which is priced at Rs 7,499. The sale will begin at 12PM through Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions as well as flat discount of Rs 30 on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, and Rs 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users and Axis Bank Buzz credit card users as well as no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

REALME C11 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio, in the presence of a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Realme C11 rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C11 features a 5-megapixel selfie lens with f/2.4 sensor.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 while connectivity features include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Rich Green and Rich Grey.