Realme C11 Sale Today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Features and More

Realme's budget-friendly smartphone is going on sale today. The C11 was announced last month and the smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver over 30 hours of talk time on a single charge and reverse charging support.

The handset is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model which is priced at Rs 7,499. The sale will begin at 12PM through Flipkart and Realme’s website. Customers can get five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, as well as no-cost EMI options. If you are planning to buy the phone from Realme.com, you can get up to Rs 500 MobiKwik cashback.

REALME C11 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio, in the presence of a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Realme C11 rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C11 features a 5-megapixel selfie lens with f/2.4 sensor.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI-based Android 10 while connectivity features include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The smartphone will be offered in two colours- Rich Green and Rich Grey.