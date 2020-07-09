Realme C11 With Dual Camera, 5000mAh Battery to Debut in India on July 14: Specs, Price and More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that is will launch its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, in India on July 14. The latest development comes after the company announced last month that it would launch the device first in Malaysia and then in other markets. The key highlights of the Realme C11 smartphone includes a dual rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to deliver over 30 hours of talk time on a single charge, and reverse charging support. According to Realme, the phone will be launched through an online event on the aforementioned date at 1PM IST through the company's social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Realme C11 Specifications

The Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution along with 20:9 aspect ratio, in the presence of a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Realme C11 rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup that packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 lens for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme C11 features a 5-megapixel selfie lens with f/2.4 sensor. The smartphone runs on Realme UI-based Android 10.

Realme C11 Expected Price in India

Although Realme hasn't revealed anything on the pricing of the Realme C11 in India, buyers can expect it to be in line with the Malaysian price of MYR 429 that roughly translates to Rs 7,500 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The Realme C11 is currently sold in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour options in Malaysia and is expected to come out in the same colour variants in India as well.