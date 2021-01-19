News18 Logo

Realme C12 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
1-MIN READ

The Realme C12 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 9,999, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999.

BBK Electronics brand Realme has launched a 4GB RAM + 64GB variant for its Realme C12 smartphone in India. The Realme C12 smartphone was launched in August 2020 and came in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Now, Realme has added a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for the Realme C12 that will be sold at a price of Rs 9,999 in the country. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme official website and comes in two colour options - Power Blue and Power Silver. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Realme C12 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India.

The Realme C12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage which is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme C12 comes with a 6,000mAh battery and support reverse wired charging. Further, it comes with Android 10-based RealmeUI on top. In terms of optics, the Realme C12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme C12 comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Realme C12 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPA/A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back panel. Buyers of the Realme C12 can purchase the smartphone on exchange with their old smartphone if they purchase the smartphone on Flipkart.


