Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, Realme X2 & Realme X3 Get Early Access to Realme UI 2.0

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that six of its smartphones are getting early access to the Realme UI 2.0 software update. The six smartphones getting early access to Realme UI 2.0 are the Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, Realme X2, Realme X3, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The company said that users of these six smartphones can now get early access to the company's Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

Users of the abovementioned smartphones can apply for the early access programme as the seats are limited, Realme announced. The new UI will bring new customisation options for Realme users alongside the usual Android 11 updates. Given that the early access program does not pertail to a stable version of the software, Realme warned users that it may have an "unpredictable" impact on their smartphones. Users of each smartphone can apply for the early access programme by going to the dedicated registration page of each of the respective smartphones.

Realme has also given a few prerequisites for those who are applying for the early access programme. The Realme C12 users must have their smartphone running on firmware version RMX2189_11_A.83, Realme C15 users must have their smartphone on firmware version RMX2180_11_A.83, Realme X2 smartphones should be running on firmware version RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version, Realme X3 users and Realme X3 SuperZoom should be running on firmware RMX2081_11_A.47, and Realme 6 smartphones should be running on firmware version RMX2001_11_B.55.

Users can easily apply by filling a form after updating their smartphones to the required firmware version. In order to get access, users need to go into Settings > Software Update, and then clicking on the settings icon in the top right corner of the screen. Select Trial Version, submit your details, and click on Apply Now.

Users are required to have at least 5GB of empty space and at least 60 percent battery on their smartphones in order to update to Realme UI 2.0.