Realme C12, Realme C15 to be Unveiled in India on August 18: Check Price, Specs, Features and More

Realme has announced that it will unveil two new C-series smartphones in the Indian market on August 18. The launch event of the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones is scheduled to be live-streamed at 12:30PM on the aforementioned date on the company's official website and social media channels. Realme has also put up a dedicated microsite for both the smartphones as well. According to Realme, the smartphones will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and while the Realme C12 will feature a triple camera setup, the Realme C15, on the other hand, will house four cameras at the back.

We don’t call it Mega unless it is 6000mAh. Changing the way users entertain themselves with the addition of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 to the #realme C series. These new smartphones are designed to maximise your day.Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August.https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/CDfk8jnfsi — realme (@realmemobiles) August 12, 2020

Realme C12 Expected Specifications and Price

According to leaks and rumours in the past, the Realme C12 could come with a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It is expected to run on Android 10 and under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the 6,000mAh battery is tipped to deliver 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. Coming to the pricing, while it is not clear how much the phone will cost in the Indian market, but it is safe to assume that it will be more than the Realme C11 smartphone that was launched at Rs 7,499.

Realme C15 Expected Specifications and Price

It is expected that the Indian version of the Realme C15 smartphone will have similar specifications to the one that launched in Indonesia. The Realme C15 was launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

For photography duties, the quad-camera setup of the Realme C15 includes a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, and the other two being a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the Indonesian version of the Realme C15 comes with a micro-USB port with the 6,000mAh battery coming with 18W fast charging support.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme C15 is expected to be launched in the Indian market in three storage variants just like in Indonesia. The base 3GB + 64GB storage model of the smartphone is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (~ Rs 10,000) while the 4GB + 64GB variant and 4GB + 128GB variant of the Realme C15 are priced at IDR 2,199,000 (~ Es 11,100) and IDR 2,499,000 (~ Rs 12,700) respectively.