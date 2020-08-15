Realme C12 With Triple Rear Camera, 6000mAh Battery Launching in India on August 18: All Details Here

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch its upcoming smartphone, the Realme C12, in India on August 18 via a virtual event. The live event scheduled for 12:30 PM on the aforementioned date will also see the unveiling of the Realme C15, an addition to the Realme C-series smartphone portfolio. The event will take place on the company's official website and across all social media channels as well. Coming to the Realme C12, the smartphone will sport a massive 6,000mAh battery and a triple-rear camera setup. Pricing for the Indian version of the Realme C12 is yet to be disclosed but it is expected to be an affordable offering from Realme. Notably, the Realme C12 has already been launched in the Indonesian market and was priced at IDR 1,899,000 (~ Rs 9,600) for the lone 3GB + 32GB variant.

We don’t call it Mega unless it is 6000mAh. Changing the way users entertain themselves with the addition of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 to the #realme C series. These new smartphones are designed to maximise your day.Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August.https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/CDfk8jnfsi — realme (@realmemobiles) August 12, 2020

Realme C12 Specifications and Expected Price

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C12 is expected to be similar to the Indonesian version sporting a 6.52-inch LCD display with a waterdrop style notch, HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel resolution along with Corning Glass protection. Under the hood, the Realme C12 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Besides, the phone's 6000mAh battery is expected to deliver 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. For photography duties, there are three cameras at the back that include a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensory, and another 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone could come with a 5-megapixel sensor. According to rumours and teasers in the past, the Realme C12 could also feature an LED flash along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.