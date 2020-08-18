Realme C15, C12 Launched in India Starting at Rs 8,999: Specifications, Availability and More

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has introduced two new budget smartphones under its C-series for Indian consumers. The new Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones were officially unveiled today via an online event and are backed by large 6,000mAh batteries. The smartphones also come with square camera modules at the back with the Realme C12 featuring a triple camera setup, while the Realme C15 has four cameras. The handsets also come with a water-drop notch design and rear-mounted fingerprint scanners.

REALME C12

The Realme C12 comes with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and HD+ (1600 x 720-pixel) resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. The triple cameras at the back include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor and f/2.4 lens to take selfies and make video calls.

Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging although there is no mention of fast charging. The smartphone does come with a 10W charger in the box. It runs on Andriod 10 with Realme UI on top and is offered in Silver and Blue colour options. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It will be going on sale starting August 24.

REALME C15

This one comes with a similar 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and HD+ (1600 x 720-pixel) resolution as well as the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. You do get higher 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Also, the Realme C15 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back as mentioned before. These include a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 “retro” lens. The front selfie camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone also offers features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This one also comes with a 6,000mAh battery but brings support for 18W fast charging. This one also runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and you can choose between two colour options, Silver or Blue. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available from August 27 via Flipkart and Realme.com