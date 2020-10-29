Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition With Snapdragon 460 SoC Debuts in India, Price Starts Rs. 9,499

The Realme C15 in India has a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC Edition, nearly three months after the company launched the smartphone with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC in the country. Overall, the new Qualcomm edition of the Realme C15 is identical to its sibling with quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations as well as same colour options as the previously launched, MediaTek-powered Realme C15.

The Realme C15 Qualcomm edition is available to purchase in India for Rs. 9,499 (base 3GB + 32GB) that is Rs. 500 costlier than the base model of Realme C15 MediaTek Edition currently retailing at Rs. 8,999 as a part of festive sales. The 4GB + 64GB model of the Realme C15 Qualcomm edition comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 while the MediaTek SoC edition is currently retailing at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) for the same variant. Both the editions of the Realme smartphone are available to purchase via the Realme India website and Flipkart. Customers planning to buy the phone via Realme site can avail offers like exchange deals, free shipping and up to Rs. 500 cashback with Paytm. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount with an Axix Bank credit and debit card. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can select no-cost EMI option up to 12 months (Rs. 875 per month). The Realme C15 comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C15 Qualcomm edition is the same as the MediaTek SoC edition of the smartphone. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC and runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. It features up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. The rear cameras are housed in a square module at the top left corner. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. Its rear cameras features include super nightscape, chroma boost, slow-mo recording, and 1080p video recording. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel camera at the front inside the waterdrop-notch.

Other features on the Realme C15 Qualcomm edition 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.