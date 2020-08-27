Realme C15 Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications and More

The new Realme C15 will be going on sale for the first time in India today. Launched last week alongside the Realme C12, the Realme C15 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a quad-camera setup at the back. The handset also boasts a large 6,000mAh battery which should be enough to last 2 days of usage. The Realme C15 will be going on sale today at 12PM and customers can purchase the handset by heading to Flipkart or Realme India's official website.

The Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Offline sales of the handset are scheduled to begin from September 3. As for sale offers, customers buying the handset from Realme.com can get Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Mobikwik cashback of up to Rs 500. Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and no-cost EMI options.

REALME C15 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, with an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI on top. Under the hood, the Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For photography duties, the Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup in the back that includes a main 13-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary ultra-wide 8-megapixel lens with f/2.25 aperture, and the other two being a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also gets a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone is offered in two colour options – Power Blue and Power Silver.