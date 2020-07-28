Realme C15 With Quad Cameras, Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs, and More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme unveiled a new smartphone in its budget-friendly C series in Indonesia. The device, Realme C15, is touted to be the successor of the Realme C11 and arrives after a series of leaks and teasers. The phone will be sold in the country as part of the flash sale in Blue and Silver colour options and it remains to be seen on when the company brings it in the Indian market.

Realme C15 Specifications and Price

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1,600X720 pixel-screen resolution, with 88.7 screen to body ratio and 420 nits of brightness, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-sim device runs on Android 10-based Realme UI on top. Under the hood, the Realme C15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography duties, the Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup in the back that includes a main 13-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture, a secondary ultra-wide 8-megapixel lens with f/2.25 aperture, and the other two being a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also gets a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

The base 3GB+64Gb storage variant of the Realme C15 is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (~ Rs 10,300) whereas the 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB models are priced at IDR 2,199,000 (~ Rs 11,300) and IDR 2,499,000 (~ Rs 12,800) respectively.