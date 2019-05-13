Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Realme C2 to be Available via Open Sale on Select Days in the Month of May

The Realme C2 will be available via open sales on 15th, 24th and 31st of May.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Realme C2 to be Available via Open Sale on Select Days in the Month of May
The Realme C2 will be available via open sales on 15th, 24th and 31st of May.
Loading...
While Realme is hosting a sale of the Realme 3 Pro today, the company has also announced that its budget offering, the Realme C2 will soon be going on sale as well. According to the company, the handset will be available via open sale, and the first sale is scheduled for May 15 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme's online store.  Additionally, the handset will also be offered on May 24 and May 31.

Users planning to but the handset on any of the above-mentioned sales enjoy complete mobile protection starting at Rs 199.

As for the device itself, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop Full-Screen display with an HD+ resolution. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor with either 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options, with 16GB or 32GB storage options. Both models offer expandable storage to up to 256GB as the phone includes a triple card slot.

The handset offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel with features like HDR, Chroma Boost and 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of a full day.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram