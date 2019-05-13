Realme C2 to be Available via Open Sale on Select Days in the Month of May

While Realme is hosting a sale of the Realme 3 Pro today, the company has also announced that its budget offering, the Realme C2 will soon be going on sale as well. According to the company, the handset will be available via open sale, and the first sale is scheduled for May 15 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme's online store. Additionally, the handset will also be offered on May 24 and May 31.Users planning to but the handset on any of the above-mentioned sales enjoy complete mobile protection starting at Rs 199.As for the device itself, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop Full-Screen display with an HD+ resolution. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor with either 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options, with 16GB or 32GB storage options. Both models offer expandable storage to up to 256GB as the phone includes a triple card slot.The handset offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel with features like HDR, Chroma Boost and 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of a full day.