English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme C2 to be Available via Open Sale on Select Days in the Month of May
The Realme C2 will be available via open sales on 15th, 24th and 31st of May.
The Realme C2 will be available via open sales on 15th, 24th and 31st of May.
Loading...
While Realme is hosting a sale of the Realme 3 Pro today, the company has also announced that its budget offering, the Realme C2 will soon be going on sale as well. According to the company, the handset will be available via open sale, and the first sale is scheduled for May 15 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme's online store. Additionally, the handset will also be offered on May 24 and May 31.
Users planning to but the handset on any of the above-mentioned sales enjoy complete mobile protection starting at Rs 199.
As for the device itself, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop Full-Screen display with an HD+ resolution. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor with either 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options, with 16GB or 32GB storage options. Both models offer expandable storage to up to 256GB as the phone includes a triple card slot.
The handset offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel with features like HDR, Chroma Boost and 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of a full day.
Users planning to but the handset on any of the above-mentioned sales enjoy complete mobile protection starting at Rs 199.
As for the device itself, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop Full-Screen display with an HD+ resolution. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor with either 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options, with 16GB or 32GB storage options. Both models offer expandable storage to up to 256GB as the phone includes a triple card slot.
The handset offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel with features like HDR, Chroma Boost and 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of a full day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results