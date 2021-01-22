Realme C20 Entry-Level Smartphone With 8-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Availability and More

Realme has refreshed its budget C-series lineup with the new Realme C20 smartphone. The device has been introduced in the Vietnamese market, and it comes with an ultra-affordable price tag and entry-level specifications. Some of the notable features of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, single selfie and rear camera, and 5,000mAh body. The Realme C20 also has two colour options.

In terms of design, the IPS display panel has a waterdrop notch and narrow bezels. It comes with a 6.5-inch screen that has 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Realme C20 packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with the option to expand the internal memory further with a microSD card (up to 256GB). It further packs a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/2.0 lens on top and an LED flash alongside. For selfies and video calling, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Realme C20 also has a 5,000mAh battery, as mentioned above. It also includes a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Its price in Vietnam is set at VND 2,490,000 which is roughly Rs 7,800. Customers can choose the Realme C20 in Blue and Gray colour options. Realme is yet to share its global availability details. Meanwhile, the Chinese tech company sells a bunch of smartphones in India under its budget C-series. Customers in India can buy Realme C15 for a starting price of Rs 9,999 and Realme C11 for Rs 7,499.