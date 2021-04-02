Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 to Launch in India on April 8: Expected Specs, Prices

Realme will launch new budget smartphones in India this month under its affordable C-series. The company has confirmed the launch of Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in the country on April 8. Notably, all three smartphones are currently available in select countries, and they feature MediaTek mobile processors. The Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone with a single rear camera and MediaTek Helio G35 SoC under the hood. The Realme C21 and Realme C25 carry triple rear cameras and a large 6.5-inch screen. It appears that the new phones will compete against budget offerings from Samsung and Xiaomi in India. All three phones are expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Starting with the Realme C20, the entry-level smartphone debuted in Vietnam in early January. It carries a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. At the back, there’s a single 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme C20 carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the Micro USB port. It was launched in Vietnam with a price tag of VND 2,490,000 (approx Rs 7,800).

Moving to Realme C21, the device debuted in Malaysia in early March at MYR 499 (approx Rs 8,900) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Its triple rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch. It also carries a 5,000mAh battery.

Gear up for a stable and lag-free gaming experience with the Powerful MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor of the upcoming #realmeC25.Launching the newest additions to the #realme C series at 12:30 PM, 8th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka https://t.co/TgXpiAq4Tl pic.twitter.com/rRrwOFhcLP — realme (@realmeIndia) April 1, 2021

Lastly, the Realme C25 that launched in Indonesia at the end of March carries a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that is expandable via a microSD card. The triple rear camera system comes in a square-shaped module that houses the 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme C25 price in Indonesia starts at IDR 2,299,000 (approx Rs 11,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 will retail in India via Realme channels and Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has also set up a dedicated micro-site and the phones are being promoted by India brand ambassador actor Salman Khan.