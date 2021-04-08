Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 With Up to 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Prices, Specs

Realme has launched three new budget smartphones in India - Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 - under its affordable C-series. All three phones feature a 6.5-inch display and a MediaTek processor under the hood. The Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone with a single rear camera and MediaTek Helio G35 SoC under the hood. The Realme C21 and Realme C25, on the other hand, carry a triple camera setup at the back. All the new phones are priced under Rs 11,000 in the country and would compete against popular budget offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

Starting with the Realme C20, the entry-level smartphone carries a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. At the back, there’s a single 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme C20 carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the Micro USB port. The battery supports reverse charging.

The Realme C20 carries a price tag of Rs 6,799 for the lone 2GB + 32GB option. Customers will be able to purchase it in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours starting April 13.

Moving to Realme C21, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is also expandable via a microSD card. Its triple rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch. It also carries a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is touted to last all day with standard usage, and the battery also supports reverse charging.

The Realme C21’s price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM option, and the 4GB RAM model costs Rs 8,999. Its sale in India will start on April 14.

Lastly, the Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that is expandable via a microSD card. The triple rear camera system comes in a square-shaped module that houses the 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme C25 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 4GB + 128GB option costs Rs 10,999. Its sale will start on April 16.

The Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 will retail in India via Realme channels and Flipkart.

