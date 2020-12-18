Realme C20 Reportedly Spotted on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site With Model Number RMX3061

Chinese smartphone maker Realme may be working on a Realme C20 series of smartphones, according to a recently found certification listing on Thailand's NBTC authority. The NBTC listing carries the model number RMX3061 for the Realme C20 and does not reveal any other information about the speculated smartphone. According to reports, the Realme C20 is said to be an entry-level smartphone. Another smartphone that carries model number RMX3063 is also believed to belong to the same Realme C20 series and has previously been spotted in a listing on India's BIS certification website as well as the US FCC certification site.

According to the NBTC listing, the smartphone carrying model number RMX3061 will be called the Realme C20. The listing does not reveal any information about the smartphone apart from the possible name. The RMX3063, on the other hand, is also said to be a part of the Realme C20 series but is likely to be named something else. A report in MySmartPrice has said that both these Realme smartphones belong to the same series. Both the Realme RMX3061 and RMX 3063 have passed through BIS certification, according to known tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @StuffListings on Twitter.

The RMX3063 was previously spotted on an FCC listing, which was accompanied by a sketch of the possible smartphone, hinting at a triple rear camera setup placed in a square-shaped module. The Realme RMX3063 listing also hinted at the smartphone coming with a 5,000mAh battery that is rated with a real capacity of 4,880mAh. In terms of connectivity, the Realme smartphone could come with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.