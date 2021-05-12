Realme C20A With Single 8MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

The Realme C20A has debuted in select markets as an entry-level smartphone. As per the looks and specifications, the device appears to be a rebranded version of the Realme C20 that debuted in India in April 2021. It means the smartphone has the same MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour options and a single storage model. Starting with the design, the Realme C20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The front panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. In terms of specifications, the MediaTek Helio G35 processor comes paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. At the back, there’s a single 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 5-megapixel shooter that supports portrait mode, timelapse, panoramic view, beauty mode, HDR, face recognition, and more. The primary rear camera supports HDR, ultra-macro, AI beauty, filter, and chroma boost. The Realme C20 carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the Micro USB port. The battery supports reverse charging. Notably, the phone is touted to last up to 43 days on standby.

Other notable features of the Realme C20A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. the phone weighs roughly 190 grams. In terms of pricing, the Realme C20A carries a price tag of BDT 8,990, which is roughly Rs 7,800 for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. Aside from India, the phone is available in select markets as Realme C20.

