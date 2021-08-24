Realme has refreshed the Realme C21 with a new Realme C21Y. The two Realme phones bear lots of similarities though the new Realme C21Y carries a Unisoc chipset instead of a MediaTek SoC. Other notable features of the smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery and a large 6.5-inch HD+ display. Interestingly, the Realme C21Y carries a triple rear camera setup despite being a budget phone, priced under Rs 10,000. The phone will hope to rival other budget offerings in India, such as Micromax In 1b, Nokia 5.2, and Poco M3.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C21Y sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolutions, 88.70 screen-to-body ratio, and 420 nits brightness. Similar to the Realme C21, the new Realme phone has a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries the UNISOC T610 chipset paired with Mali-G52 GPU, up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card. Its triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 13-megapixel primary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and black and white photos. The camera app on the Realme C21Y comes bundled with modes like night mode, panoramic view, expert, time-lapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra-macro, AI beauty, and Chroma Boost.

Other notable features on the Realme C21Y include Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, 4G, dual-SIM card support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headset jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support, and there’s support for reverse charging support as well. Lastly, the Realme C21Y carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB version in India. The phone comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colours and will be available through Flipkart, Realme website, and offline stores starting from August 30.

