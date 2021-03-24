Realme C25 Budget Phone With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed its budget C-series with the new Realme C25. The smartphone was launched in Indonesia alongside the Realme C21 that first debuted in Malaysia earlier this month. The newly launched Realme C25 comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone carries a MediaTek processor, and customers can purchase the device in two colour options. Currently, there’s no word over its global availability, and more information from Realme is expected soon. Notably, Realme is set to launch the Realme 8 Pro with a 108-megapixel camera later today (March 24, at 7:30 PM IST). The phone will be launched alongside the regular Realme 8 smartphone.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options that is expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-Nano SIM cards. The triple rear camera system comes in a square-shaped module that houses the 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. The camera app comes bundled with modes like HDR, panoramic view, portrait, time-lapse, slo-mo, nightscape, and more. The primary camera is capable of recording Full-HD video at 60fps.

Other notable features on the Realme C25 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Realme claims that the battery can run for an entire day with standard usage. The phone also supports Super Power Saving Mode and has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The Realme C25 price in Indonesia starts at IDR 2,299,000 (approx Rs 11,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The pricing details of the 128GB storage option remain unclear at the moment. The Realme Indonesia site notes its sale will start March 27 onwards.