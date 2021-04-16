Realme C25 Will Go On First Sale Today: Check Prices, Offers, Specifications and More

Realme launched its Realme C21, Realme C20, and the Realme C25 in India recently. With the Realme C20 and Realme C21 already up for sale in the counry, the Realme C25 will go on sale for the first time today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme C25 comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and more. The smartphone was launched on April 8 alongside the Realme C20 and Realme C21. The Realme C25 is priced at Rs 9,999 onwards for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The Realme C25 comes in two colour options - Watery Blue and Watery Grey. It will go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers of the Realme C25 will also be able to get a discount of Rs 500 in ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera system that comes in a square-shaped module that houses the 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

