Realme C25s and Redmi Note 10 India Prices Hiked by Rs 500: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Realme and Xiaomi have hiked the prices of their budget smartphones - Realme C25s and Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500 in India. The Realme C25s that was launched less than a month ago comes in two storage variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. At the moment, the two variants are retailing at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively, and the pricing are also reflective on the Realme India website and Flipkart. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10’s 6GB RAM + 12GB storage option is getting a hike of Rs 500 that brings the price to Rs 14,999. The base 4GB + 64GB model’s price was hiked back in April by Rs 500 and currently remains unchanged at Rs 12,499. The new price is also reflecting on the Xiaomi India website and Amazon. Both Realme C25s and Redmi Note 10-related developments were spotted 91Mobiles.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 570 nits of peak brightness. The phone carries a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. The triple camera setup on the back of Realme C25s houses a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other notable features on the Realme C25s include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Whereas, the Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole notch and also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The handset boots MIUI 12, based on Android 11 for now. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup with an LED flash. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the selfies, the Redmi Note 10 carries a 13-megapixel front shooter. It includes a 5000mAh battery unit with 33W fast-charging support.

