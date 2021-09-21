Chinese smartphone maker Realme’s latest budget offering, the Realme C25Y has been made available for pre-orders on the official website. The smartphone was launched in India last week, on September 16 and will go on sale in the country starting September 27. The Realme C25Y has been launched with a 50-megapixel primary camera, and is paired with an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been priced in India at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Realme C25Y can be pre-ordered on the Realme website, but only the 128GB storage variant seems to be available for pre-booking. While the smartphone will also go on sale on Flipkart, there seems to be no option to pre-order the smartphone from the e-commerce giant as of now. Only the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is listed on Flipkart with a “coming soon" tag. There is no information if the other variant is available for pre-booking.

In terms of specifications, the new Realme C25Y sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolutions, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it carries the Unisoc T610 SoC paired with Mali-G52 GPU, up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB storage that is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The camera app on the Realme C25Y comes bundled with HDR, panorama, portrait, time-lapse, super night, and more. Other notable features include a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. The Realme C25Y packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging via a micro-USB port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here