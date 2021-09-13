Realme C25Y Tipped to Launch in India in September: What to Expect

Realme is reportedly planning to launch a new Realme C25Y smartphone in India this month. According to 91Mobiles, the new phone could be a toned-down version of the Realme C25 that debuted in India in June 2021. Notably, Realme also sells Realme C25s that takes lots of inspiration from the Realme C25. The company is yet to confirm the development and specifications related to the new Realme C25Y remains unclear. Currently, the Realme C25’s price in India starts at Rs 9,999, and the Realme C25s is available at starting Rs 10,999.

If rumours are accurate, Realme could be designing Realme C25Y for entry-level smartphone buyers. To recall, the regular Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options that is expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-Nano SIM cards. The triple rear camera system houses the 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Other notable features on the Realme C25 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Since the Realme C25Y is said to be a toned-down variant, we can expect some of these features to be missing, like 18W charging or 4GB RAM.

Meanwhile, Realme is also planning to launch the new Realme 4K Google TV Stick streaming device in India, likely this month. The device was spotted on a Flipkart microsite, set up for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. It appears the Realme 4K Google TV Stick will launch during the sale event that is slated to begin “soon." The micro-site also reveals the design that looks similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which can be plugged into a TV’s HDMI port to upgrade the viewing experience.

