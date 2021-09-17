Realme C25Y With 50MP Main Camera Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10,999

Realme India has refreshed its C-smartphone series with Realme C25Y. The new phone takes inspiration from the existing Realme C25 and resembles Realme Narzo 30A in term of design. Unlike the existing Realme C25 and Realme C25s, the new latest Realme C25Y comes with a Unisoc T610 chipset instead of MediaTek Helio processors. Other notable features include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a large 5,000mAh battery. Realme has also announced the launch Realme Narzo 50 series in India on September 24.

In terms of specifications, the new Realme C25Y sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolutions, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it carries the Unisoc T610 SoC paired with Mali-G52 GPU, up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB storage that is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Introducing the powerful #realmeC25Y with:✅5000mAh Mega Battery✅50MP AI Triple Camera✅Unisoc T610 Powerful Processor& much more! Starting from ₹10,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 27th September. Pre-booking starts at 12 PM on 20th September.https://t.co/dADbWnJfGh pic.twitter.com/ynP9tWC9tF — realme (@realmeIndia) September 16, 2021

The camera app on the Realme C25Y comes bundled with HDR, panorama, portrait, time-lapse, super night, and more. Other notable features include a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. The Realme C25Y packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging via a micro-USB port. Its price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Realme C25Y will be up for pre-orders on September 20 and the first sale will start on September 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here