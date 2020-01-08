Realme C2s Officially Unveiled With 4,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Chinese phone maker Realme has announced new phone called the Realme C2s. The phone as of now is only available in Thailand through 7-Eleven retail stores. As per a report, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The dual-SIM device has a 6.1-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1560x720 pixels, and has a waterdrop notch on top. There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

The handset also features a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth module. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage onboard, while it also offers a microSD card slot, which allows storage expansion by up to 256GB.

The new device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and comes with a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme C2s, which is only available in Diamond Black color, has only one variant that is the 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at THB 1,290 (Rs 3,000 approx). There is no confirmation if the handset will make its way to the Indian market.

