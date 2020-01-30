Realme C3 India Launch on Feb 6th, Specs Revealed on Flipkart Show 5,000mAh Battery

Realme C3 is expected to be the brand's upcoming budget smartphone, and its landing page has now gone live on e-commerce website, Flipkart. According to the Flipkart listing, many of Realme C3's specifications have also been revealed, along with a near-full lowdown on how the device looks. After sharing that the Realme C series budget smartphones have seen over 10 million units sold in their lifetime, the Realme C3 will hope to continue on that note, and revive Realme's market share, which appears to have fallen very sharply after the 2019 festive season.

According to Flipkart, the Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch display, which is likely to come with HD+ resolution. It is also confirmed to come with two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top, while at the rear, the device appears to feature a dual camera unit with 12-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.8-2.4 variable aperture. The landing page of the smartphone also flaunts features such as slow motion video and HDR mode, which will be impressive for a budget smartphone.

Other features and specifications that have not been officially revealed include a MediaTek processor inside, a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear, and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The Realme C3 offers certain improvements over its predecessor, including a larger battery, and is also expected to come with the new Realme UI interface instead of ColorOS that it shares with its parent brand, Oppo. The device is also largely expected to retain the same price badge, which means it should launch at Rs 7,999 when it is unveiled at 12:30PM on February 6.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.