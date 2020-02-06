Realme C3 Price Announced: 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras at Rs 6,999

Realme has introduced a new budget smartphone for the Indian market. Interestingly, the Realme C3 price is slightly lesser than what the company had priced its previous generation budget phone at — as against a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the Realme C2, the Realme C3 now starts at Rs 6,999. The device boasts of a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and a large 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top. The company will be selling the handset on Flipkart, Realme.com, and eventually through Realme partner offline stores across the country.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone will be offered in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options. Customers can buy the handset starting February 14 from Flipkart and Realme.com with the first sale scheduled to start at 12PM. The smartphone will be available with certain benefits worth Rs 7,550 from Reliance Jio. Customers can also get a minimum of Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any smartphone.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) waterdrop notch display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Apart from the storage and memory variant mentioned above, it will also offer storage expansion option via microSD card. At the back, there is a dual-camera unit with a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other features and specifications include a 5,000mAh battery that is said to offer up to 10.6 hours while playing PUBG. It will also come with the new Realme UI, on top of the Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Micro USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS/Beidou/ Galileo/Glonass/A-GPS.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.