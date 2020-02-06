Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream

The new Realme C3 will be a new budget-centric smartphone and a successor to the Realme C2.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
The Realme C3 image posted on its landing page by Flipkart. (Image altered by News18.com)

Realme is bringing a new budget phone to India. The Realme C3 will be a successor to the Realme C2 and the company is going to launch the device today in India. We had seen a dedicated page for the device going live last week on e-commerce website, Flipkart. According to the Flipkart listing, many of Realme C3's specifications were also revealed, along with a near-full lowdown on how the device looks.

According to Flipkart, the Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch display, which is likely to come with HD+ resolution. It is also confirmed to come with two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top, while at the rear, the device appears to feature a dual-camera unit with 12-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.8-2.4 variable aperture. The landing page of the smartphone also flaunts features such as slow-motion video and HDR mode, which will be impressive for a budget smartphone.

Other features and specifications that have not been officially revealed include a MediaTek processor inside, a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear, and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The Realme C3 offers certain improvements over its predecessor, including a larger battery, and is also expected to come with the new Realme UI interface instead of ColorOS that it shares with its parent brand, Oppo. The device is also largely expected to retain the same price badge, which means it should launch at Rs 7,999.

The new smartphone will be launched today at 12.30PM. To watch the launch event live, you can head over to the company's official YouTube channel. You can also head to the Realme India Facebook page and the official Twitter handle for all the live updates.




