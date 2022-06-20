Realme C30 Budget Smartphone Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs And More

Smartphones maker Realme has launched its latest Realme C30 budget smartphone that comes with a Unisoc processor, three colour options, and up to 1TB of storage. The Realme C30 will go in competition with the Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark Go, and more.

Realme C30 Prices And Offers

The Realme C30 has been launched at a price of Rs 7,499 onwards for the base 2GB RAM variant. The 3GB RAM option, has been launched at Rs 8,999. The smartphone is available for sale on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline. The Realme C30 will go on sale starting June 27, 2022. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options – Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue.

Realme C30 Specifications

The Realme C30 has been launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Realme C30 comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and has a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Realme C30 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a microSD card slot. The Realme C30 budget smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 45 days of standby time.

