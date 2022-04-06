Realme C31 Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

Realme C31 budget smartphone will go on sale in India starting today at 12PM (noon) IST. The Realme C31 was launched in India last week and comes with a Unisoc processor, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and more. The Realme C31 was launched as an entry-level offering, priced at Rs 8,999 onwards in the country. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme online store, and other offline retail channels. Let us take a look at the Realme C31’s prices, specifications and more features.

Realme C31 Prices And Offers

The Realme C31 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Dark Green and Light Silver and will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailer.

Realme C31 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme C31 comes with a 6.52-inch HD display. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 45 days of standby time.

The Realme C31 comes with a triple rear camera that consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a third monochrome shooter. Up front, the Realme C31 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper placed within the waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C31 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. Other sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

