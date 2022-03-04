Realme C35 Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Camera Launching In India On This Date: All Details

Realme’s new budget smartphone has a launch date in India and it’s not that far away now. The company is going to launch the Realme C35 smartphone in the country on March 7 which is just a few days away from now.

Realme C35 made its debut in Thailand recently, and it’ll be hitting the Indian shores now. Realme C35 gets a 50-megapixel camera setup at the back, it includes a full HD+ display and other basic features like expandable storage.

Realme C35 Specifications

Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that neither gets an AMOLED nor support for high refresh rate. The screen features a waterdrop notch which is typical of phones in the category. Realme C35 is powered by Unisoc T615 chipset and you can get it with 4GB RAM, while the storage options are 64GB and 128GB, further expandable using the dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme’s affordable phones get the Realme UI R edition which is based on the Android 11 operating system. Hopefully, the Android 12 update will be released in the coming months.

On the imaging front, Realme C35 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a main 50-megapixel camera, along with a 2-megapixel sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme C35 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via a USB Type C interface. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack and support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Infrared.

Realme C35 Price In India Expected

Realme C35 launched with a starting price of Rs 13,200 in Thailand. We expect the smartphone in India to cost around Rs 11,000 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the bigger storage version could be priced close to Rs 14,000.

