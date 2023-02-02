CHANGE LANGUAGE
Realme Confirms Coca-Cola Edition Smartphone Launching In India Soon: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 15:09 IST

Delhi, India

Realme and Coca-Cola are partnering for this phone in India

Realme and Coca-Cola are partnering for its special edition device and it will be launching in India next week.

Realme is launching a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone in India on February 10. The company is partnering with beverage brand Coca-Cola for this device, which will have the brand tapered over the phone at the back.

Just a few days back there was a leaked report about a Coca-Cola branded phone launching in the country but we didn’t know which device it would be. The phone render told us that the volume button is on the right side and the edges are rounded, which makes it comfortable to hold in the hand. It was hardly surprising to see renders of the phone red in colour, but the official design is slightly different.

As you can see from the image here, Realme 10 Pro 5G will be designed using the matte imitation metal process, as claimed by the company on its website with the Coca-Cola logo cropped on the edges. The dual tone of the panel means you have grey or black finishing on the other side of the device. Now that we know the origin of the Coca-Cola branded device, we can share more details about the product.

Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. The phone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS 120 Hz panel. For the optics, the phone gets a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front-facing selfie camera is the same on both devices. The phone’s battery is sizable at 5,000 mAh with support for 33W charging. Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model, and we expect the special edition model to cost a little more.

first published:February 02, 2023, 15:09 IST
