Realme Confirms The Next Flagship Phone Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chip

Realme has confirmed that it will be one of the first smartphone makers globally to use the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip in their next flagship smartphone. This comes just after Qualcomm confirmed the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform. At this time, Realme just says that the codename for their next flagship phone is “Race”. The Snapdragon 888 was confirmed at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit late yesterday, and is expected to be available in smartphones starting early next year.

“This is a milestone both for Realme and our users. Realme is working towards being a democratizer of next gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021,” says Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 succeeds the Snapdragon 865+ as the flagship mobile platform for smartphones. This runs the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem which offers global 5G compatibility with support for the mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand alone, non-stand alone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing. The 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine now tops at 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). The new Qualcomm Adreno GPU along with updateable GPU drivers, desktop forward rendering means the gaming frame rates will now reach up to 144 frames per second. The Qualcomm Spectra ISP can capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution, which is up to 35% faster than the previous generation. However, what smartphone makers enable or don’t enable in their smartphones remains their choice.