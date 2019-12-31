Realme Developing Fast Charging Technology Called 'SuperDart'

Realme has is reportedly working on a new fast-charging tech for its future smartphones. It has reportedly filed an application for a trademark over its new innovation. As per a report citing tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme has named its latest charging tech as ‘SuperDart’. It is planning to use this branding for its 100W fast charging technology. Till now, Oppo claims to have the title of fastest charging technology. The Oppo Reno Ace has a 4,000mAh battery which can be fully charged in 30 minutes with the SuperVOOC 2.0 tech. OnePlus also offers its own quick charging technology named Dash Charge, now known as Warp Charge.

Realme recently launched the Realme X2 Pro which offers 50W charging allowing users to charge to phone from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes. But as for the company's upcoming SuperDart technology is concerned, we don't have a lot of information. However, speculations are rife that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will start using the feature in its upcoming phones in 2020. Realme is backed by Oppo and its new efforts are seen as a step towards developing its own independent identity. To that end, it has launched several technologies and features in its current smartphones. Its latest effort to introduce its own charging facility is aimed at rebranding Oppo's charging technologies for its own lineup.

Recently, it launched its phones by offering a different Realme UI skin on top of Oppo's ColorOS 7. Chances are that Realme could simply rebrand Oppo's VOOC 4.0 and Super VOOC fast charging systems as Dart and SuperDart systems.

