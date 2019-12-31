Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Realme Developing Fast Charging Technology Called 'SuperDart'

Realme could simply rebrand Oppo's VOOC 4.0 and Super VOOC fast charging systems and use them in its upcoming smartphones in 2020 as Dart and SuperDart systems.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realme Developing Fast Charging Technology Called 'SuperDart'
Realme could simply rebrand Oppo's VOOC 4.0 and Super VOOC fast charging systems and use them in its upcoming smartphones in 2020 as Dart and SuperDart systems.

Realme has is reportedly working on a new fast-charging tech for its future smartphones. It has reportedly filed an application for a trademark over its new innovation. As per a report citing tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme has named its latest charging tech as ‘SuperDart’. It is planning to use this branding for its 100W fast charging technology. Till now, Oppo claims to have the title of fastest charging technology. The Oppo Reno Ace has a 4,000mAh battery which can be fully charged in 30 minutes with the SuperVOOC 2.0 tech. OnePlus also offers its own quick charging technology named Dash Charge, now known as Warp Charge.

Realme recently launched the Realme X2 Pro which offers 50W charging allowing users to charge to phone from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes. But as for the company's upcoming SuperDart technology is concerned, we don't have a lot of information. However, speculations are rife that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will start using the feature in its upcoming phones in 2020. Realme is backed by Oppo and its new efforts are seen as a step towards developing its own independent identity. To that end, it has launched several technologies and features in its current smartphones. Its latest effort to introduce its own charging facility is aimed at rebranding Oppo's charging technologies for its own lineup.

Recently, it launched its phones by offering a different Realme UI skin on top of Oppo's ColorOS 7. Chances are that Realme could simply rebrand Oppo's VOOC 4.0 and Super VOOC fast charging systems as Dart and SuperDart systems.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram