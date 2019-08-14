Realme Developing its Own OS, May Launch it by Year-End: Report

Realme, which has gradually but successfully built its place in the crowded Indian smartphone market, is now ready to achieve yet another milestone. According to reports, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that Realme is working on its own operating system (OS) which could be made available to users by the end of this year or early next year. Realme currently uses Oppo’s Color OS for its smartphones, but since it’s a heavily-skinned operating system, it prevents the company from delivering the features often demanded by users.

Realme’s OS is believed to be based on Android Q, though Sheth did not confirm that. He had earlier said this year that stock Android is not the right experience, adding that while Realme aims to deliver the performance and long support of stock Android, it wants to retain some value-added features, too. The company had even filed a trademark application for RealmeOS in the UK earlier this year, in a major giveaway that new software is in the works.

However, it is not yet clear that which phones will get the software first. A Project X beta initiative has gone live for Realme 3 Pro, leading to speculations that this could be the phone that first gets the new OS.

