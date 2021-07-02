Dizo GoPods D true wireless earbuds and Dizo Wireless neckband earphones by Realme sub-brand Dizo have debuted in India as the company’s first audio products. Both wireless earphones support Bluetooth for connectivity and are manageable via the Realme Connect app. The new Dizo TWS earbuds take inspiration from Samsung Galaxy Buds and offer features such as passive noise cancellation and deep bass. The earbuds come inside an egg-shaped case that adopts the same colour finish. Whereas, the and Dizo Wireless feature a neckband-style design for a sturdy fit. The earphones come in black, blue, green, and orange colours and cost Rs 1,399. Dizo is also offering an introductory price of Rs 1,299 during the first sale on July 7. The Dizo GoPods D TWS earbuds cost Rs 1,599 and will go on sale on July 14 in two colours - black and white. The TWS earbuds introductory price is set at 1,499. Both audio products will retail via Flipkart.

Starting with the Dizo GoPods D, the TWS earbuds come with an in-ear design that looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds. Realme claims the earbuds can deliver 20 hours of total music playback with the charging case. The earbuds will deliver five hours of music playback on a single charge, and ten minutes of charging is capable of delivering 120 minutes (two hours) of run time. The Dizo GoPods D by Realme come with rubber tips to offer passive noise cancellation and feature 10mm audio-drivers with a Bass Boost+ algorithm for a bass-rich sound. The brand says that the TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm brings deeper bass to give users a sharper stereo output. There’s also a gaming mode that reduces latency to 110ms, which is relatively more than the 88ms super-low latency on the newly launched Realme Buds Q2, priced at Rs 2,499 in India. Other notable options include Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and smart-touch controls.

On the other hand, the neckband-style Dizo Wireless earphones feature 11.2mm, audio drivers, with the same Bass Boost+ tech for deep sound quality. The Bluetooth earphones weigh just 23.1 grams and carry in-line controls to play/pause music and control the volume. Dizo claims that the earphones can deliver 17 hours of music playback, and 10 minutes of charging can offer two hours of run time. The earphones also take two hours to fully charge the battery. The Dizo Wireless support passive noise cancellation and 88ms super-low gaming mode. The earbuds come with magnetic fast pair tech that stops the music when the earphones are hanging on the neck. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and a wireless range of up to 20KHz. Customers can also customise the device with the Realme Link app.

