Realme’s sub-brand Dizo is reportedly planning to launch two new True Wireless Stereo(TWS) earbuds in India end of this month (August) with Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC). As per 91Mobiles citing unnamed industry sources, the brand may launch more audio products end of August. The exact moniker and other features remain unclear, but the report highlights Dizo TWS earbuds will have a premium design and affordable price tag. Realme’s Dizo launched Dizo GoPods D buds in July with a price tag of Rs 1,599 (now available at Rs 1,399), which make them one of the most affordable TWS earbuds in the country. The brand has also launched a host of affordable products that include Dizo Wireless neckband earphones, Dizo smartwatch, and two feature phones (Dizo Star 300 and Star 500).

It will be interesting to see how the TWS earbuds by Realme’s Dizo will be priced as the company has been promising to expand its AIoT products for the masses. Currently, Realme already offers Realme Buds Q2 that feature ANC and carry a price tag of Rs 2,499 - making them one of the most affordable ANC-enabled earbuds in India. Even the Realme Buds Air 2 that offer the same audio tech come with a relatively affordable price of Rs 3,500.

If the rumours are true, we can expect the upcoming Dizo TWS earbuds to borrow features from the existing earbuds apart from ANC. To recall, the Dizo GoPods D come with an in-ear design that looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds. Realme claims the earbuds can deliver 20 hours of total music playback with the charging case. The earbuds will deliver five hours of music playback on a single charge, and ten minutes of charging is capable of delivering 120 minutes (two hours) of run time. The Dizo GoPods D come with rubber tips to offer passive noise cancellation and feature 10mm audio drivers with a Bass Boost+ algorithm for a bass-rich sound. The brand says that the TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm brings deeper bass to give users a sharper stereo output. There’s also a gaming mode that reduces latency to 110ms, which is relatively more than the 88ms super-low latency on the Realme Buds Q2. Other notable options include Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and smart-touch controls.

