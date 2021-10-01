Reamle TechLife Robot Vaccum Cleaner Launched With Intelligent LiDAR Alongside Handheld Vacuum, Air Purifier

Realme has launched its latest home-based products including a Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, a Robot Vacuum-Mop, and an Air Purifier. The new products have been launched under the Chinese manufacturer’s Realme TechLife range of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and home tech offerings. The Realme Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a connected product and can be controlled using the Realme Link app. The Realme Robot Vacuum is priced at Rs 24,999 in the country, while the handheld vacuum cleaner and the AirPurifier are both priced at R 7,999 in the country.

The new Realme products will be available at discounted prices during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Air Purifier will be priced at Rs 6,999, the handheld vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 7,499, and the Robot Vacuum Cleaner will be priced at Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The three products will be available for sale on the Realme website as well. Let us take a look at what the new products from Realme offer:

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 24,999 and offers both vacuum and mopping capabilities, with separate fittings for both functions. The device uses laser navigation and mapping, a 3,000pa suction power, and a 5,200mAh battery. The Roomba-like robot vacuum cleaner comes with remote connectivity and can be controlled via the Realme Link app. Users can also connect Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice controls. The device comes in direct competition against the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop from Xiaomi.

The handheld vacuum and air purifier are both priced at Rs 7,999 in the country. The Air Purifier features a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330 cubic metres per hour, and HEPA filter for air filtration. The device also has a Sharp air quality sensor and claims to filter out 99.95 percent of solid air particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns and higher. The handheld vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, comes with a 2,200mAh battery, a HEPA filter, different fittings for varied cleaning, and two power modes. The Realme Vacuum Cleaner is a cord-free device.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.