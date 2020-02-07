Realme Flagship Phone with 5G Support Confirmed for Global Launch This Month

Realme has typically always been a budget and mid-range smartphone player, with its strength markets being in India and China. However, the company is looking to ramp up its efforts in 2020, with initial talks confirming the upcoming launches of a fitness band, and subsequently its first ever smart television. While the former is expected to be launched in the coming days, and the latter slated to premiere at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, we now appear to have received a new confirmation that Realme will also launch its first flagship smartphone with 5G connectivity at MWC 2020.

The confirmation comes via a tweet from the Realme Europe Twitter handle, which claimed itself to be a "new player" and "5G populariser" at the upcoming MWC 2020, with its new phone. Not a lot is known as yet about the Realme flagship smartphone, apart from the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth stating that the device will be more premium and higher placed than the Realme X50 5G smartphone that is already on sale in China. This corroborates reports regarding a Realme smartphone, codenamed RMX2071, being spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark recently, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC inside.

Not much else is known about it, but going by industry and Realme's own company trends, it should feature at least 8GB of memory, a quad camera setup at the rear, and Realme's own, recently introduced Realme UI based on Android 10. Given that it will be a global launch, the device may also come to India, in a bid to compete with fellow BBK Electronics brand Iqoo, which is reportedly launching the first 5G phone in India in the weeks to come.

