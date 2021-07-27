Realme Flash With Magnetic Charging Confirmed, a ‘First’ for Android Phones

Realme has revealed that the company is working on a new smartphone dubbed Realme Flash with ‘magnetic wireless charging tech.’ Although Apple introduced magnetic wirless charging with Apple MagSafe on iPhone 12 series last year, the new development will be a first for an Android smartphone, the company claims. Without any surprise, this will also be a first for Realme that already offers up to 65W wired fast charging with its commercially available phones, like Realme GT. Realme’s announcement comes days after GizmoChina shared renders of two charging solutions - one a round-shaped magnetic charger similar to MagSafe and a square-shaped, bulky adapter that is said to function as a wireless charging pad. The latter may offer faster wireless charging tech, and compete against Xiaomi that offers up to 65W of wireless charging speeds.

A promotional photo on Twitter shows a round-shaped outline on the back of the Realme Flash for the magnetic wireless tech to function. This is similar to the round magnetic coil that we saw on iPhone 12 models for MagSafe. There’s still no clarity on the charging time, but for reference, it takes about an hour to charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ from zero to 50 percent with Apple’s MagSafe‌ charger, which is double the time that it takes to charge using a USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W+ USB-C power adapter. Realme would hope to address these shortcomings with the rumoured bulky charger for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a separate report from GSMArena claims that the Realme Flash would include a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may sport a curved screen with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner and run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The company further notes that charging tech might be called Realme MagDart. Realme is yet to reveal the launch date of the new smartphone.

