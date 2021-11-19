Realme Foldable Coming? Company Teases First Ever Foldable smartphone: All Details

Foldable smartphones are very much a thing now. A category that many believed won’t work much is pretty common today. There are many offerings in the market from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola, and more, and new brands are coming up and teasing their own foldable smartphones. Chinese manufacturer Realme is the latest company to have ventured into the foldable category. Sketches from the Realme Design Studio have been leaked by known tipster Ice Universe, which show us that the Realme GT 2 Fold may will come with an in-ward folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will have a hole-punch camera on both the inside and outside displays. The leaked sketches also hint that the smartphone will be named Realme GT 2 Fold.

The sketches show that the foldable smartphone will come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED outer display whereas the main display will feature an 8-inch AMOLED screen. Nothing apart from the screen sizes was revealed in the images. The camera on the Relame GT 2 Fold will come with two 50-megapixel shooters. The camera module will be placed horizontally. Both the main display and the cover display will have a hole-punch front camera. The sketches also show that the USB type-C port will be placed at the bottom of the device, alongside the speaker grille. The volume rockers have been on the left side whereas the right side features the power button that may come with the fingerprint scanner.

It is not known as to when the Realme GT 2 Fold will make it to the market. We are yet to hear anything officially about the launch and the expected timeline. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Realme foldable device could hit the market next year.

