Realme GT 2 Neo Starts Receiving Android 12 Update in India: All Details

Realme GT 2 Neo smartphone that launched in India in September 2021 has started receiving Android 12-based Realme UI 3. The company says the update is rolling out to users in India in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving the update. However, more Realme GT 2 Neo users will receive the update “very soon." In its community forum, the company adds that users must ensure they are on the firmware version RMX3370_11.A.08 before the update. The Android 12 update is rolling out with the version RMX3370_11.C.04. Notably, Realme also started rolling out Realme UI 3 for Realme 8 earlier this week. The budget Realme 8i is also getting an ‘early access’ or beta version of Realme UI 3.

The new system update brings a variety of system and camera updates. Realme GT 2 Neo users can check availability by heading to Settings > Software update. The community forum post mentions the boot time may take longer following the software update. The system will also perform a “series of actions" such as application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning “to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risk".

Meanwhile, here are the key features that Realme GT 2 users in India can enjoy following the Android 12-based Realme UI 3 update:

New design

-Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.

-Optimises Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike and optimises more than 300 animations to bring a more natural user experience.

Convenience & efficiency

-Adds “Background stream", Apps in Background stream mode continue playing the audio of a video when you leave them or lock your phone.

-Flex Drop is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimised.

-Optimises the method of switching floating windows between different sizes.

-You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.

Performance

-Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.

-Adds a chart to display your battery usage.

-Improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode.

Games

-In team fight scenes, games run more smoothly at a stable frame rate.

-Reduces the CPU load average and lowers the battery usage.

Camera

-You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.

-You can now drag the zoom slider to zoom in or out smoothly when shooting a video using the rear camera.

System

-Optimises the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience.

Accessibility

-Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions.

-Optimises categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general.

-TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos and Calendar.

